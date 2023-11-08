Team Pakistan hit the nets in Kolkata ahead of World Cup 2023 clash with England

KARACHI - Pakistani rupee continues its losing streak against the US dollar, and other currencies in the open market in light of import payments pressure.

Pakistan's currency market witnesses a lot of buying of greenback for import payments, that outs rupee under pressure.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar was quoted at 286.9 for buying and 289.45 for selling.

Euro rate stands at 307 for buying and 210 for selling. British pound was available in the market at 354.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED remains stable at 81.25 whereas the Saudi Riyal moves up to 76.6.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 8 November 2023