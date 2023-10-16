Pakistan team lands in Bengaluru ahead of next fixture against Australia in CWC 23

Gold prices in Pakistan today

On Monday, October 16, 2023, the price of 24-karat gold in Pakistan stands at Rs206,900 per tola, price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold is priced at Rs177,390.

Today Gold Rates in Pakistan

Today Gold Price was updated on Monday, October 16, 2023. As per the latest rate, single tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs206,900.

22 Karat Gold price is Rs189,660, 21 karat rate per tola costs Rs181,040 and 18k gold rate is currently being sold at Rs155,175 for a single tola.