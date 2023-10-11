Hassan Ali's wife treats fans with latest pictures amidst World Cup

For years, Hassan Ali has been a shining star in the realm of Pakistani cricket. A formidable fast bowler, he has been a stalwart in the national team for an extended period. His career reached one of its pinnacles when he was an integral part of the victorious 2017 Champions Trophy squad.

Beyond the international stage, Hassan Ali has also made his mark in various cricket leagues worldwide. Presently, he finds himself in the cricketing epicentre of India for the highly anticipated World Cup 2023.

Ali's journey in this World Cup took an unexpected turn when he was called upon to replace Nasim Shah due to an injury. While he is renowned for his prowess on the field, Hassan Ali is equally celebrated for his witty and engaging personality, endearing him to friends and fans alike.

He is happily married to Samyah Khan, an Indian Muslim. While they initially resided in Pakistan post-marriage, the World Cup has presented a unique opportunity for Samyah Khan to return to her homeland. This reunion has prompted the couple to share their joy with family and friends, providing a rare glimpse into their world.

In a heartwarming gesture, Samyah has been actively sharing her experiences in India, rekindling ties with her family and friends. These pictures capture the essence of their time together in India, painting a beautiful picture of their lives outside the cricketing arena.