Search

Lifestyle

Indian actor Aamir Khan shares daughter’s wedding date

Web Desk
07:18 PM | 11 Oct, 2023
Indian actor Aamir Khan shares daughter’s wedding date
Source: Instagram

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, has embarked on a beautiful journey of love with Nupur Shikhare, and their story is nothing short of heartwarming. The couple took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged in November of the previous year. The engagement ceremony was a grand affair, attended by close family and friends, including Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mansoor Khan, and many others.

However, contrary to earlier speculations that suggested Ira's wedding would be a year-end event, Khan recently disclosed that the nuptials are planned for the dawn of 2024. Aamir, a doting father, couldn't hide his emotions and shared his sentiments regarding his daughter's big day.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with an Indian news portal, News18, he revealed that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will exchange their vows on January 3, 2024. He spoke fondly of Nupur, saying, "The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai — he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy."  

Khan's admiration for Nupur extended to the point where he already considers him a valuable addition to their family. He mentioned that Nupur's mother, Pritam, is also regarded as a cherished member of their extended family.

However, he didn't shy away from admitting his expectations of being profoundly emotional on Ira's wedding day. He anticipates that he'll shed both tears of joy and smiles of happiness. 

For the unversed, Nupur is also Khan's fitness coach. Ira met him in 2020 and immediately became his good friend. Over the last three years, they spent quality time with each other. And after being in a relationship for a long time, they decided to make it official.

Aamir Khan ventures into history by producing Sunny Deol's Lahore partition saga

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

04:31 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

FIA presents updated report on Adil Raja's social media posts against ...

08:54 PM | 10 Oct, 2023

Humayun Saeed, Turkish actor join forces to promote Pakistani brand

07:21 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Beig leave fans smitten with wedding dance ...

10:23 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan's security beefed up to Y+ amid death threats

05:31 PM | 9 Oct, 2023

Inside Mahira Khan's mesmerizing mehndi ceremony

07:43 PM | 8 Oct, 2023

Indian actress reaches home safely amidst Hamas-Israel attacks

Advertisement

Latest

07:18 PM | 11 Oct, 2023

Indian actor Aamir Khan shares daughter’s wedding date

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 11 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 11 October, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on October 11, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.2 280.15
Euro EUR 291.1 294
UK Pound Sterling GBP 346.6 350
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.5 76.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 176.25 178
Bahrain Dinar BHD 757.11 765.11
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.1 39.5
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.35 36.7
Indian Rupee INR 3.46 3.57
Japanese Yen JPY 1.4 1.4
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 920.53 929.53
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 61.27 61.87
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.61 168.61
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.92 27.22
Omani Riyal OMR 739.41 747.41
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 79.03 79.73
Singapore Dollar SGD 201 203
Swedish Korona SEK 26.34 26.64
Swiss Franc CHF 311.36 313.86
Thai Bhat THB 7.79 7.94

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – October 11, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs201,300 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 172,590.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Karachi PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Islamabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Peshawar PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Quetta PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Sialkot PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Attock PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Gujranwala PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Jehlum PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Multan PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Bahawalpur PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Gujrat PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Nawabshah PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Chakwal PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Hyderabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Nowshehra PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Sargodha PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Faisalabad PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301
Mirpur PKR 201,300 PKR 2,301

What is the price of 1 tola gold in Pakistan today?

Today Gold rate in Pakistan stands at Rs201,300 for 1 Tola.  

What is the exact rate of gold in Pakistan?

The gold rate calculation depends on making charges, the price of mixed alloys and purity, Above mentioned are the prices of gold in Pakistan.

What is the price of 21k gold in Karachi today?

21 karat rate for per tola in Karachi is available at Rs176138.

What is the gold 24-carat today in Pakistan?

Price of 1 tola Gold Rate in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs,201300, whereas price of 23 Karat, 10 grams stands at Rs172,590.

What is the price of 1 gram gold in Pakistan?

Price of 1 gram of Gold in Pakistan for 24 karat is Rs17259, and 21 Karat stands at Rs15821.

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: