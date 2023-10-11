Indian actor Aamir Khan shares daughter’s wedding date

Ira Khan, the daughter of Bollywood icon Aamir Khan, has embarked on a beautiful journey of love with Nupur Shikhare, and their story is nothing short of heartwarming. The couple took their relationship to the next level when they got engaged in November of the previous year. The engagement ceremony was a grand affair, attended by close family and friends, including Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, Kiran Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Mansoor Khan, and many others.

However, contrary to earlier speculations that suggested Ira's wedding would be a year-end event, Khan recently disclosed that the nuptials are planned for the dawn of 2024. Aamir, a doting father, couldn't hide his emotions and shared his sentiments regarding his daughter's big day.

In a heart-to-heart conversation with an Indian news portal, News18, he revealed that Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare will exchange their vows on January 3, 2024. He spoke fondly of Nupur, saying, "The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai — he is a trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy."

Khan's admiration for Nupur extended to the point where he already considers him a valuable addition to their family. He mentioned that Nupur's mother, Pritam, is also regarded as a cherished member of their extended family.

However, he didn't shy away from admitting his expectations of being profoundly emotional on Ira's wedding day. He anticipates that he'll shed both tears of joy and smiles of happiness.

For the unversed, Nupur is also Khan's fitness coach. Ira met him in 2020 and immediately became his good friend. Over the last three years, they spent quality time with each other. And after being in a relationship for a long time, they decided to make it official.