Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa blessed with baby boy

MUMBAI – Indian comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa blessed with their first child, a baby boy.

The couple made the announcement in a joint Instagram post, saying: “It’s a BOY”. They have not shared the photo of their first child on social media.

In a separate post, Bharti shared her pictures, flaunting her baby bump, and wrote: “Jo Tummy maie tha aa gaya bahar it’s a boy”.

As the news was shared, fans and friends congratulated the couple.

Renowned director Karan Johar wrote, "Congratulations," and Jasmin Bhasin exclaimed, "Yayyyy."

Actress Anita Hassanandani wrote, "Yaaayyy congratulations."

While Rahul Vaidya commented, "OMG can’t wait to see … congratulations."