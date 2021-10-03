Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy

Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia blessed with baby boy on Sunday.

Neha’s husband Angad Bedi took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans.

The Pink actor said, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival.”

“#Bedisboy is here!!!!! @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CUjwsuCISIq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Congratulatory messages started pouring in shorty after Bedi shared the news.

Neha and Angad are already parents to a baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple tied the knot secretly on May 10, 2018 and welcomed their first child, Mehr in November of the same year.