Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi blessed with baby boy
Share
Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia blessed with baby boy on Sunday.
Neha’s husband Angad Bedi took to Instagram and shared the good news with his fans.
The Pink actor said, “The almighty today blessed us with a baby boy. Both neha and the baby are well. Mehr is ready to pass on the ‘baby’ title to the new arrival.”
“#Bedisboy is here!!!!! @nehadhupia thank you for being such a warrior through this journey. Lets make it a memorable one for all 4 of us now.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/CUjwsuCISIq/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
Congratulatory messages started pouring in shorty after Bedi shared the news.
Neha and Angad are already parents to a baby girl, Mehr Dhupia Bedi. The couple tied the knot secretly on May 10, 2018 and welcomed their first child, Mehr in November of the same year.
- 53rd World Military Shooting Championship starts in Lahore05:10 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Daraz becomes Exclusive Digital Streaming Partner for ICC T20 World ...04:46 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- National T20 Cup: Watch LIVE Khyber Pakhtunkhwa vs Northern encounter04:25 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Man marries rice cooker, divorces ‘steamy’ partner four days later04:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Is PM Imran’s name included in Pandora Papers? Here’s all you ...03:34 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin’s kissing video draws severe backlash01:00 PM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Shah Rukh Khan's son detained as rave party raided by anti-drugs ...11:35 AM | 3 Oct, 2021
- Ertugrul actress Esra Bilgic now promoting her new TV series10:56 PM | 2 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021