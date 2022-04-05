Supreme Court likely to announce verdict on NA deputy speaker's ruling today

ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court will shortly resume hearing in the case pertaining to the ruling issued by parliament which crushed the no-trust motion for being ‘sponsored by a foreign power’.

A larger bench of the apex court including Chief Justice Pakistan, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will hear the suo motu case. The top court is expected to issue decision on the National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling to reject no-confidence motion agianst Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During Monday's hearing, PPP counsel Farooq H Naik prayed before the top court to announce the verdict today while the court ruled that it needed more time to hear the arguments of both sides.

Court mentioned that the decision will have extensive ramifications, and said it could not make haste in announcing the verdict without giving an opportunity to all sides.

CJP Bandial remarked that the court has to see the constitutional status of whatever had happened in NA.

The larger bench also rejected the request of the Pakistan Peoples Party for full court reference, saying if you have any objection to the bench, we can leave.

On Sunday, the top court took a suo motu notice to resolve the matter. Court also told all institutions should play their role in accordance with the constitutional limits. Political forces and state authorities should not take advantage of the situation, CJP remarked.

Earlier, the court dismissed a request to suspend the deputy speaker’s ruling and issued a notice to Attorney General to discuss the constitutionality of the NA decision.