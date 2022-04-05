Supreme Court likely to announce verdict on NA deputy speaker's ruling today
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Supreme Court will shortly resume hearing in the case pertaining to the ruling issued by parliament which crushed the no-trust motion for being ‘sponsored by a foreign power’.
A larger bench of the apex court including Chief Justice Pakistan, Justice Ijazul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar, and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail will hear the suo motu case. The top court is expected to issue decision on the National Assembly deputy speaker's ruling to reject no-confidence motion agianst Prime Minister Imran Khan.
During Monday's hearing, PPP counsel Farooq H Naik prayed before the top court to announce the verdict today while the court ruled that it needed more time to hear the arguments of both sides.
Court mentioned that the decision will have extensive ramifications, and said it could not make haste in announcing the verdict without giving an opportunity to all sides.
CJP Bandial remarked that the court has to see the constitutional status of whatever had happened in NA.
The larger bench also rejected the request of the Pakistan Peoples Party for full court reference, saying if you have any objection to the bench, we can leave.
PTI nominates former chief justice Gulzar Ahmed ... 04:39 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has proposed the name of former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed for the ...
On Sunday, the top court took a suo motu notice to resolve the matter. Court also told all institutions should play their role in accordance with the constitutional limits. Political forces and state authorities should not take advantage of the situation, CJP remarked.
Earlier, the court dismissed a request to suspend the deputy speaker’s ruling and issued a notice to Attorney General to discuss the constitutionality of the NA decision.
Bilawal asks military spokesperson to clarify NSC ... 05:09 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday demanded the ...
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Drinking water importance for lactating animals08:16 AM | 19 Mar, 2022
- Russia announces to resume flights with ‘friendly’ countries ...12:16 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- Supreme Court likely to announce verdict on NA deputy speaker's ...11:49 AM | 5 Apr, 2022
- Aleem Khan's alleged leaked audio tape 'reveals' reason behind ...11:23 AM | 5 Apr, 2022
- PAKvAUS: Pakistan, Australia lock horns in only T20 match in Lahore ...11:08 AM | 5 Apr, 2022
-
- Pakistani stars, politicians cheer for Arooj Aftab's Grammy win11:02 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
- Ayesha Omar speaks about her bold photoshoot with Shoaib Malik05:50 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
- 'Maula' - Ali Zafar releases new song from his latest album ‘Husn'07:14 PM | 4 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022