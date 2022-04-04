Bilawal asks military spokesperson to clarify NSC huddle on 'threat letter'

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday demanded the director-general of the military's media wing to clarify the proceedings of the National Security Council (NSC) huddle on ‘threat letter’.

In a series of tweets, Young Bhutto said Ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan is using ‘foreign conspiracy’ to justify his coup, adding that Imran’s ego is not more important than Pakistan.

Will DG ISPR clarify did NSC meeting declare the 197 members of NA traitors and part of a foreign plot? He asked. Furthermore, the PPP leader also mentioned the foreign office and defense ministry asking them to produce any official correspondence between the 7th to 27th (March) on a foreign conspiracy.

Surly a plot of this scale would have been uncovered by our own intelligence agencies and other institutions not just an ambassadors cable? Imran’s ego is not more important than Pakistan. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) April 4, 2022

In another tweet of the series, he wrote that surely a plot of this scale would have been uncovered by our own intelligence agencies and other institutions not just an ambassador’s cable?

The development comes as the opposition announced to protest, alleging the premier for not facing defeat and therefore resorted to 'distorting democracy' and taking extra-constitutional actions.

Last week, the National Security Committee has termed the foreign letter of a senior official of a foreign country as ‘blatant interference’ in the internal affairs of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting that was attended by federal ministers and all services chiefs including Chief of Army Staff Bajwa and ISI Chief. Officials expressed grave concern at the communication, terming the language used by the foreign official as undiplomatic.

‘Blatant interference’: Civil-military huddle ... 06:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee met under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grave ...

Meanwhile, DG ISPR on Sunday clarified the army’s stance on political development. In a tweet, the army spokesperson said they have nothing to do with the latest political happenings, referring to the deputy speaker of the National Assembly disallowing a no-trust vote against Prime Minister Imran Khan.