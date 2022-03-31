‘Blatant interference’: Civil-military huddle decides to lodge formal protest over 'threatening letter'
Web Desk
06:00 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
‘Blatant interference’: Civil-military huddle decides to lodge formal protest over 'threatening letter'
Source: @PakPMO_Twitter
Share

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee met under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grave concern at the 'threatning letter', terming the language used by the foreign official as ‘undiplomatic’.

A Meeting of top civil-military leaders concluded that the statement is a ‘blatant interference’ in the internal affairs of the South Asian country which was unacceptable under any circumstances.

A communique issued by the government said Parliament should be taken into confidence on the serious issue that remains in the limelight since PM Imran waved a letter during Islamabad mass gathering.

The Committee exchanged views on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign state to Pakistan’s envoy in the said country, which was duly conveyed by the ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In light of the interference, Islamabad will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) at the PM House in Islamabad that was attended by federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs, and intelligence officials.

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government had invited opposition leaders to the meeting to see the evidence of the foreign conspiracy, but they refused to attend the meeting which shows their involvement in the conspiracy.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo, Fawad said the conspiracy was laid at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London on the instructions of foreign powers.

Earlier today, Imran Khan summoned the meeting of the apex body for coordination on security issues 

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight, a day after he postponed his address. 

PM Imran Khan to address nation today amid ... 02:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address to the nation later today as the Opposition seems to be in ...

Meanwhile, the National Assembly speaker has also summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security for an in-camera session. Army officials are expected to be part of the meeting as well along with parliamentarians.

More From This Category
Two students suspended for arranging LGBT-themed ...
09:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Prices of petroleum products stay unchanged amid ...
09:28 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Will face no-trust motion, but won't let 'foreign ...
08:05 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
NA session with no-confidence motion on agenda ...
05:07 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Expo 2020 Dubai – Pakistan pavilion bags silver ...
03:10 PM | 31 Mar, 2022
Islamabad woman kills three children over dispute ...
02:39 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hadiqa Kiani wins hearts with cutest interaction with a little fan
04:51 PM | 31 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr