‘Blatant interference’: Civil-military huddle decides to lodge formal protest over 'threatening letter'

ISLAMABAD – The National Security Committee met under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed grave concern at the 'threatning letter', terming the language used by the foreign official as ‘undiplomatic’.

A Meeting of top civil-military leaders concluded that the statement is a ‘blatant interference’ in the internal affairs of the South Asian country which was unacceptable under any circumstances.

A communique issued by the government said Parliament should be taken into confidence on the serious issue that remains in the limelight since PM Imran waved a letter during Islamabad mass gathering.

The Committee exchanged views on the formal communication of a senior official of a foreign state to Pakistan’s envoy in the said country, which was duly conveyed by the ambassador to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In light of the interference, Islamabad will issue a strong demarche to the country in question both in Islamabad and in the country’s capital through proper channel in keeping with diplomatic norms.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) at the PM House in Islamabad that was attended by federal ministers, the national security adviser, services chiefs, and intelligence officials.

Earlier today, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the government had invited opposition leaders to the meeting to see the evidence of the foreign conspiracy, but they refused to attend the meeting which shows their involvement in the conspiracy.

Taking a jibe at PML-N supremo, Fawad said the conspiracy was laid at Nawaz Sharif’s residence in London on the instructions of foreign powers.

Earlier today, Imran Khan summoned the meeting of the apex body for coordination on security issues

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight, a day after he postponed his address.

PM Imran Khan to address nation today amid ... 02:33 PM | 30 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan will address to the nation later today as the Opposition seems to be in ...

Meanwhile, the National Assembly speaker has also summoned a meeting of the parliamentary committee on national security for an in-camera session. Army officials are expected to be part of the meeting as well along with parliamentarians.