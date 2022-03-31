Ayesha Omar talks about her beauty brand in new TikTok video

Lollywood diva Ayesha Omar has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her acting, the 40-year-old star is multi-talented and has launched her beauty brand “Ayesha O Beauty” which offers 100% natural, vegan and cruelty-free products.

Taking to Instagram, the Yalghaar actress shared a sneak peek of her second TikTok video where she accepts the dance challenge and gets candid about the frequently asked questions about her brand.

"Tiktok #2. This a lil snippet. Check out the whole thing on @tiktok . It’s that dance challenge while talking @ayesha.o.beauty …think I aced it. ⚡️Link in bio.", captioned the Bulbulay star.

On the work front, Omar starred in a suspense film with Yasir Hussain. The film is based on the life of the notorious serial killer Javed Iqbal.