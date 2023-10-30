Asim Azhar cancels birthday celebration amidst Israeli war on Palestinians

Asim Azhar, a renowned singer in the Pakistani music industry, made a heartfelt decision not to celebrate his birthday. He did so in a powerful gesture of solidarity with the Palestinians, who are enduring ongoing brutality and bloodshed in the holy land.
The Palestinian death toll has tragically surpassed 8,000 due to relentless land and air assaults by the Israeli military, and the number of injured continues to rise. In addition to the loss of innocent lives, the Palestinians are also grappling with severe shortages of basic necessities such as water, electricity, and internet access, evoking profound sorrow.
Amidst this heart-wrenching and soul-shattering backdrop, Azhar conveyed a significant message through a statement posted on the micro-blogging platform X. He shared an image of himself holding the Palestinian flag and stated that "In light of the current persecution our brothers and sisters in Palestine are enduring, I have chosen not to celebrate my birthday this year."
Azhar expressed his wish for people to use his birthday as an opportunity to raise awareness about the Palestinian crisis and to mobilize efforts to support them. He urged everyone, including fellow artists, to utilize their platforms, whether in the realm of social media or the arts, to amplify the Palestinian message and reach as many people as possible.
"I don’t believe in birthday celebrations when something so heartbreaking is happening to our brothers and sisters in Palestine. This birthday, I want all of us to spread the message to the world of the massacre that is taking place in Palestine and try in our capacity to do whatever we can for them. Please use your platform, whether it be social media, or for performers like us, our stage, to spread the message of Palestinians to a larger audience. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. Thank you for all the birthday wishes and duas. I love you guys."
On the professional front, Azhar's discography recently witnessed the additions of multiple singles including Mahi Aaja, Soneya, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer, Jo Tu Na Mila, Humrahi, Tere Liye, Humraah, Sassi and many more.
