  

Search

Lifestyle

Asim Azhar cancels birthday celebration amidst Israeli war on Palestinians

Web Desk
05:43 PM | 30 Oct, 2023
Asim Azhar cancels birthday celebration amidst Israeli war on Palestinians
Source: Twitter

Asim Azhar, a renowned singer in the Pakistani music industry, made a heartfelt decision not to celebrate his birthday. He did so in a powerful gesture of solidarity with the Palestinians, who are enduring ongoing brutality and bloodshed in the holy land.

The Palestinian death toll has tragically surpassed 8,000 due to relentless land and air assaults by the Israeli military, and the number of injured continues to rise. In addition to the loss of innocent lives, the Palestinians are also grappling with severe shortages of basic necessities such as water, electricity, and internet access, evoking profound sorrow.

Amidst this heart-wrenching and soul-shattering backdrop, Azhar conveyed a significant message through a statement posted on the micro-blogging platform X. He shared an image of himself holding the Palestinian flag and stated that "In light of the current persecution our brothers and sisters in Palestine are enduring, I have chosen not to celebrate my birthday this year."

Azhar expressed his wish for people to use his birthday as an opportunity to raise awareness about the Palestinian crisis and to mobilize efforts to support them. He urged everyone, including fellow artists, to utilize their platforms, whether in the realm of social media or the arts, to amplify the Palestinian message and reach as many people as possible. 

"I don’t believe in birthday celebrations when something so heartbreaking is happening to our brothers and sisters in Palestine. This birthday, I want all of us to spread the message to the world of the massacre that is taking place in Palestine and try in our capacity to do whatever we can for them. Please use your platform, whether it be social media, or for performers like us, our stage, to spread the message of Palestinians to a larger audience. From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free. Thank you for all the birthday wishes and duas. I love you guys."

On the professional front, Azhar's discography recently witnessed the additions of multiple singles including Mahi Aaja, Soneya, Tum Tum, Tayyar Hain, Ishqiya, Tasveer, Jo Tu Na Mila, Humrahi, Tere Liye, Humraah, Sassi and many more.

'Jo Tu Na Mila' crosses 100 million streams on Spotify, Asim Azhar releases special version

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

07:03 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Pakistani celebs condole tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son ...

06:22 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Sana Khan reacts to tragic demise of Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son Asim ...

11:05 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

Politicians, celebrities condole tragic demise of Maulana Tariq ...

11:55 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Kanwal Aftab and Zulqarnain Sikandar celebrate birthday in Masjid e ...

11:35 PM | 27 Oct, 2023

Faysal Quraishi celebrates 50th birthday with family

05:02 PM | 26 Oct, 2023

Why has Arab-Israeli actor Maisa Abdel Hadi been arrested?

Advertisement

Latest

07:15 PM | 30 Oct, 2023

Russia’s Dagestan airport closed after anti-Israel protesters surround flight from Tel Aviv

Horoscope

08:42 AM | 30 Oct, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 30 October, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar, other currencies; check today exchange rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market, and the current rate stands at 282.5 for selling purposes, and 279.5 for buying.

On Monday, Euro was being quoted at Rs296.1 for buying and Rs299 for selling. The British pound hovered around Rs344 for buying, and Rs347.4 for selling.

UAE Dirham currently stays at Rs78.25 and the Saudi Riyal SAR was being quoted at Rs74.8.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 30 October 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 280.4 283.15
Euro EUR 296.1 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.4
U.A.E Dirham AED 78.25 79
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.8 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 178.25 180
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.28 753.28
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.27 38.67
Danish Krone DKK 39.55 39.95
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.62 35.97
Indian Rupee INR 3.36 3.47
Japanese Yen JPY 1.65 1.72
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.86 912.86
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.48 59.08
New Zealand Dollar NZD 162.79 164.79
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.02 25.32
Omani Riyal OMR 727.9 735.9
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.79 77.49
Singapore Dollar SGD 202 204
Swedish Korona SEK 25.17 25.47
Swiss Franc CHF 311.55 314.05
Thai Bhat THB 7.72 7.87

              

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold prices in Pakistan increases despite drop in international market rates

Gold rates in Pakistan continue to move up amid changes in the international market.

The price of 24-karat gold per tola saw marginal gains on Monday and the new rate stands at Rs214,000, and 22-karat gold is currently available at Rs196,167 per tola.

For 10 grams of 24-karat gold, the current price stands at Rs183,471, and 10 grams of 22-karat gold costs Rs168,182.

In the international market, the bullion rate hovered around $2,002 per ounce with marginal losses.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 30 October 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Karachi PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Islamabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Peshawar PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Quetta PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sialkot PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Attock PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujranwala PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Jehlum PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Multan PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Bahawalpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Gujrat PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nawabshah PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Chakwal PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Hyderabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Nowshehra PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Sargodha PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Faisalabad PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440
Mirpur PKR 214,000 PKR 2,440

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa

Imaan Zainab Mazari-Hazir

Mahira Khan

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: