‘Yeh kya horaha hai boss’ – Hania Aamir slays in all-white outfit

KARACHI – Lollywood diva Hania Aamir has once again enchanted her fans with her latest photoshoot, sharing a captivating shoot on Instagram.

Known for her bubbly personality, the Mere Humsafar star gained popularity not just for her exceptional acting skills but also for her warm demeanor and relatable personality.

In the recently shared photos, the actor dazzles in white sleeveless gown as she looks perfect in it. “yeh kya horaha hai boss,” she captioned the post.

The comments section was flooded with admiration from followers while some users criticised him for her wardrobe choices.

Hania Aamir, one of Pakistan’s most followed television and film actresses, gained fame through hit films like Janaan and Na Maloom Afraad 2. She is followed by over 17 million people on Instagram.