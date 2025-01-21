Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal passes away

Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia has passed away. According to the Saudi Press Agency, the Royal Court confirmed the news and expressed deep sorrow over the loss.

In a statement, the Royal Court announced that the funeral prayer for Prince Abdulaziz will take place on Tuesday, following the Asr prayer, at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

The Royal Court also offered prayers for the deceased, asking for his elevation in ranks, mercy, and forgiveness.

The death of Prince Abdulaziz bin Mishal is a significant national loss, with expressions of grief and condolences pouring in from both the public and government officials across Saudi Arabia.