Saif Ali Khan discharged from hospital, first appearance goes viral

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan has been discharged from the hospital after being treated for injuries sustained in a violent attack. The actor was wounded during a robbery attempt at his residence late Wednesday night.

Following the attack, Saif was admitted to the prestigious Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, where he received medical care for several days. On January 21, 2025, he was officially discharged.

In the pictures and videos captured as he left the hospital, Saif is seen walking on his own, wearing a white shirt and jeans, as he made his way back to his apartment. His resilience and recovery were evident as he appeared in good spirits despite the traumatic incident.