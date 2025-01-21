University girl ‘gang-raped’ in Lahore

LAHORE – A case of alleged rape involving a private university student in Lahore has been registered under the sections of gang rape.

The victim student had filed a request at the Women’s Police Station to register the case.

According to the report, the case has been registered on the victim’s complaint. The FIR states that the accused committed the crime along with two of his friends.

It is mentioned that the victim is an MPhil student at a private university in Lahore. The police have stated that full legal protection will be provided to the victim.