Newlywed bride ‘gang-raped’ by husband’s friends in Sahiwal

LAHORE – A disturbing incident of gang-rape has been reported from Sahiwal where a newlywed bride was sexually assaulted by three men, who were said to be friends of her husband.

The assault occurred days after marriage in Chak No 6, a suburb of Sahiwal. The woman and her husband visited the home of his friend Nadeem whoe along with two other friends then visited local dera.

Upon arriving at the site, Iqbal was locked in a room while the three assailants returned to the house, where they raped the bride. The harrowing ordeal ended when the victim’s health deteriorated, prompting the assailants to flee the scene after leaving the door open.

Iqbal then approached Kassowal Police Station and cops lodged FIR to start probe. The police have since arrested two of the accused, while efforts to apprehend the third suspect are ongoing.

This incident is a reminder of sexual violence against women and betrayal of trust, as the assailants were associated with the victim’s husband.