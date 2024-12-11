Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

ADB approves $200 million load to modernize power distribution in Pakistan

Pakistan Receives 500m Loan From Adb

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a $200 million loan to modernize power distribution infrastructure in Pakistan and improve distribution companies’ ability to deliver reliable electricity.

ADB’s Power Distribution Strengthening Project aims to upgrade and modernize distribution systems to meet the country’s rapidly growing electricity demand. The project will focus on reducing significant energy losses during transit and enhancing the resilience of infrastructure against climate change and disaster-related risks. In its initial phase, the project will support three major distribution companies: Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), and Sukkur Electric Power Company (SEPCO), paving the way for more efficient and sustainable energy delivery across these regions.

“This project is part of ADB’s ongoing efforts to address challenges in Pakistan’s power sector,” said ADB Director General for Central and West Asia Yevgeniy Zhukov. “Reliable grid-connected electricity improves the quality of life. The loss reduction and revenue protection measures supported by this project will also help reduce the power sector’s financial losses – alleviating at least one source of strain on the country’s economy.”

The project will fund the installation of at least 332,000 advanced metering infrastructure, along with data management and communication systems, and at least 15,800 online transformer performance monitoring systems in LESCO, MEPCO, and SEPCO.

Furthermore, the voltage of four grid stations in SEPCO will also be upgraded from 66 kilovolt (kV) to 132 kV, a critical enhancement that will mitigate losses across the transmission system and address growing electricity demand. In LESCO, at least 25 grid stations will be constructed and modernized with provision of critical equipment. High-loss 11 kV feeder lines will be replaced with aerial bundled conductor cables, and feeder line configuration will be improved.

“These upgrades will reduce losses, enhance revenue collection, and provide distribution companies with real-time data on electricity consumption and grid performance,” said ADB Principal Energy Specialist Seung Duck Kim. “In the event of extreme weather, they can help identify and isolate faults quickly, reducing the time required for recovery and minimizing outages.”

The project will also study reform actions and policy recommendations that would improve the operational efficiency and overall performance of these three distribution companies.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today – USD, Euro, Pound, AED, SAR to PKR – 11 Dec 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 277.5 279.2
EUR Euro 291.15 293.9
GBP UK Pound Sterling 351.5 355
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.4 76.05
SAR Saudi Riyal 73.65 74.2
AUD Australian Dollar 178.25 180.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 733.5 741.5
CAD Canadian Dollar 196.6 199
CNY China Yuan 37.99 38.39
DKK Danish Krone 39.15 39.55
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.45 35.8
INR Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
JPY Japanese Yen 1.84 1.9
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 895.7 905.2
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.75 62.35
NZD New Zealand $ 162.4 164.4
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.93 25.23
OMR Omani Riyal 717.9 726.4
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.7 76.4
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.75 209.75
SEK Swedish Krone 25.13 25.43
CHF Swiss Franc 312.71 315.46
THB Thai Baht 8 8.15
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search