750 Prize Bond July 15, 2024 -- Check Complete List of Winners Here!

Draw number 99 for Prize Bond Rs750 was held at the Quetta office of the National Savings Division on Monday. Here is the complete list of winners of the Rs750 Prize Bond July 15, 2024.

Prize Bonds are highly regarded in Pakistan as safe investments managed by National Savings. They offer the chance to win substantial prizes while ensuring the safety of the principal amount. Despite the low odds of winning, the potential for significant rewards attracts many participants.