Pakistan Stock Exchange kick starts Year 2025 on positive note, hovers around 117,000

KARACHI – Pakistan share market opened on a positive note on first day of the year as flagship KSE-100 Index climbing by over 1,700 points in early trading on Wednesday.

On first day of the year, PSX surged by 1,672.94 points (1.45%), reaching 116,799.84 before noon. The index traded between 114,719.89 and 116,993.42 points during the session, with a trading volume of over 208 million shares.

Auto, cement, banks, fertilizers, oil and gas exploration, oil marketing companies (OMCs), power generation, and pharma shared drives market. This positive momentum came after a relatively subdued finish to 2024, when the KSE-100 Index closed nearly flat at 115,126.90 points, slipping by just 132.09 points or 0.11%.

Over the past year, PSX climbed by 80.63pc and it has gained 87.03% so far in 2025. The index’s 52-week range has been between 59,191.86 and 117,039.18, showcasing a significant upward trend despite economic challenges.

In contrast to the strong start on the PSX, international markets began 2025 on a more subdued note. India’s main stock indexes declines, with Nifty 50 down by 0.11% and the Sensex falling by 0.09%.