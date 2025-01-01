Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Murree Snowfall Update: Tourists influx in hill station amid peak season

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s favourite hill station Murree witnessed a massive influx of tourists on first day of year, as visitors are looking to enjoy snowfall. On Wednesday, overcast skies and snowfall created a picturesque winter landscape.

As per PMD advisory, Met Office forecasted showers and snowfall in Murree and adjoining regions starting today, with snowy conditions expected to continue until weekend.

To support influx of tourists, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) set up 13 facilitation centers across region. PDMA, advised travelers to check weather updates regularly before embarking on their journey to Murree to ensure a safe trip.

The district administration assured visitors that they are present to offer guidance and ensure their safety throughout the winter season, making the trip more enjoyable for those looking to embrace the snowy New Year.

PMD said the frontal weather system is expected to bring cold conditions and snowfall to northern regions of Pakistan, starting today and continuing until January 6. On Wednesday, most of the country will experience cold, partly cloudy weather, with light rain and snow possible in northern Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, and parts of Murree, Galiyat, and Islamabad.

Moderate to dense fog is expected in Punjab and upper Sindh. On Thursday, rain and snow are forecast for several northern areas, while fog will persist in plains. The past 24 hours saw cold, dry weather with temperatures dropping to -09°C in some hilly regions.

Rain, heavy snowfall expected in early January 2025

Latest

