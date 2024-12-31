Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Rain, heavy snowfall expected in early January 2025

Rain Heavy Snowfall Expected In Early January 2025

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast widespread rain and heavy snowfall across the country during the first week of January 2025, warning of potential road closures and an intense cold wave in upper regions.

According to the Met Office, a westerly weather system is likely to enter Pakistan between January 1 and 6, bringing rain, thunderstorms, and snowfall to several areas.

Regional Weather Forecast

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP):

  • Heavy snowfall and rain are expected in Dir, Swat, Shangla, and Mohmand from January 1 to 5.
  • Light rainfall and snowfall may occur in Nowshera, Swabi, Karak, Bannu, and Kohat.

Murree and Galiyat:

  • Intermittent snowfall is predicted throughout the period, potentially impacting travel.

Punjab:

  • Rain is likely in Islamabad, Pothohar, Sargodha, and other parts of central Punjab from January 2 to 6.
  • Southern Punjab is expected to experience intermittent showers from January 2 to 5.

Balochistan:

  • Rain and snowfall are forecast in Chaman, Pishin, Qila Abdullah, Chagai, Nushki, Kalat, and Harnai between January 1 and 4.

Sindh:

  • Upper Sindh may witness rainfall between January 3 and 4.

The Met Office cautioned that heavy snowfall in mountainous areas could lead to road closures, particularly in northern regions and hill stations. Foggy conditions are also anticipated in the plains, further impacting visibility and transportation.

Residents have been advised to take necessary precautions to remain warm and avoid unnecessary travel, especially in snow-prone areas.

Authorities are preparing for potential disruptions and urge citizens to stay updated through official weather alerts and advisories.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

