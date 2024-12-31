PM Shehbaz Sharif inaugurates ‘Uraan Pakistan Program’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has officially inaugurated the ‘Uraan Pakistan Program’ during a grand ceremony in Islamabad. The event also featured the unveiling of the program’s logo and a commemorative book.

The ceremony was attended by Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal, and former Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Prime Minister Highlights Economic Achievements

In his address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reflected on the challenges faced over the past nine months, emphasizing the government’s success in achieving macroeconomic stability.

“We made immense sacrifices and worked tirelessly to achieve this economic stability,” he said. “In 2023, we made every effort to finalize an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).”

National Interest Over Politics

The Prime Minister credited former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and coalition partners for prioritizing national interests over politics. “We decided to go to any length necessary to save the country,” he stated.

He also revealed that attempts were made to derail the IMF agreement by writing letters to prevent its approval. “This was a grave injustice, but by the will of the Almighty, the IMF program was approved,” he added.

Focus on Growth and Stability

The ‘Uraan Pakistan Program’ is seen as a step towards sustainable economic development and resilience. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif concluded his speech by reaffirming the government’s commitment to advancing national progress despite challenges.