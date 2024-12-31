Imran Khan rejects DG ISPR’s statement, blames Bajwa for Taliban strategy

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan rejected the DG ISPR’s statement, stating that former army chief Bajwa devised the strategy for negotiations with the Taliban.

This was disclosed by lawyer Faisal Chaudhry while speaking to the media outside Adiala Jail after meeting Imran Khan.

Earlier, a six-member legal team met Imran Khan. Faisal Chaudhry said that a series of cases against Imran Khan are ongoing, all of which are politically motivated and lack substance. He added that the cases against their leaders and workers are entirely political.

Faisal Chaudhry revealed that Imran Khan reiterated his demand for a judicial commission to investigate the May 9 incident and the November 26 protests. He also stated that 21 detainees from their party have been granted bail.

According to Faisal Chaudhry, Imran Khan said the ISPR’s stance is incorrect, and the Taliban-related strategy was initiated by Bajwa. He emphasized that the issue of Afghanistan will be resolved through dialogue, as negotiations are an effective approach. However, he criticised the practice of sending special delegations to Kabul while simultaneously engaging in bombings.

Faisal Chaudhry also criticised sentences handed down by military courts, calling them controversial and lacking transparency. He urged the protection of Pakistan’s constitution and respect for human rights, emphasizing that they seek justice, not concessions, in the negotiations.

He announced a January 31 deadline to gauge the government’s seriousness in addressing these issues.

He mentioned that Imran Khan has directed an immediate resolution to the Parachinar issue, with law enforcement agencies actively working on it.

He warned that the issue is spreading to Sindh and Balochistan and should be resolved on humanitarian grounds. He also condemned the actions of the Sindh government.

Faisal Chaudhry added that they will participate in negotiations on the 2nd of the month and clarified that they have stepped back from the demands of repealing the 26th Amendment and addressing electoral mandate theft. He criticized the government for its governance based on fear, highlighting the damage caused to the country, its economy, and its citizens.