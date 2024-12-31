Lpg Price Reduced By Rs4 Per Kg On The Eve Of New Year

ISLAMABAD – The government has reduced LPG prices to celebrate the New Year, with OGRA issuing a notification.

According to the notification, OGRA has announced a reduction in LPG prices for January 2025. The price has been decreased by Rs4 per kilogram, setting the new rate at Rs250.28 per kilogram.

The notification further states that OGRA has reduced the price of a domestic cylinder by Rs47 and a commercial cylinder by Rs182.

OGRA mentioned that the official production price has been reduced by Rs4020 per metric ton.

Now, LPG will be available at Rs250 per kilogram instead of Rs254, domestic cylinders at Rs2953 instead of Rs3001, and commercial cylinders at Rs11,363 instead of Rs11,545.