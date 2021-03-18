KP allows desert jeep rally on CPEC route

PESHAWAR – The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has allowed the desert jeep rally on the CPEC route to Zhob-Balochistan in view of coronavirus cases in the southern districts.

An official statement said that a 172-km long desert rally will take place from March 26 to 28 while the participants are required to submit a negative coronavirus test result.

It further said that only a maximum of two persons will be allowed to sit in a vehicle.

It also highlighted that there is a ban on gathering of more than 50 people due to COVID-19 situation in the country while use of face mask and sanitizers has been declared mandatory for paticipants.

The government has warned of cancelling the event on violation of SOPs.

The event would portray a positive and softer image of Pakistan in the world besides highlightomg the real beauty of south Punjab's landscape.

More than 100 racers will challenge the toughest route in different categories of the rally