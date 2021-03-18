Karachi designer, sons hurt badly in knife attack over PAF Falcon Complex parking spat (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Police in Sindh capital are after a man who stabbed local designer Rizwan Muazzam and his two sons with knife, leaving them severely injured at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Falcon Complex yesterday.

The attacker has been identified as Ibrahim Durrani, who works for a private company. Following the bloody attack over car parking, a video of which is making rounds on the internet, one of the injured persons sustained deep wounds.

Following a verbal spat, the suspect violently attacked two people with a small Swiss Army knife that can be seen attached to his car keys.

Graphic videos show Durrani hurling threats at both the victims while a security guard attempts to diffuse the situation.

In another scene, one of the more critically injured victims can later be seen in the video lying in a pool of blood on the ground as his terrified family and nearby residents attempt to revive him.

The mother of the victims was also hit with a bat by the accused during the fight.

Both victims were shifted to hospital in time and were in a stable condition.

Police told the media that the suspect fled the scene after the attack. A case has been lodged against the suspect who remains at large.

Reports in local media suggest that the attacker was a former employee at multinational company Philip Morris International Pakistan.

He is also said to be a son of an ex-servicemen; however, it could not be verified independently.