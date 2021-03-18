Teenage girl kidnapped in front of father in Jhelum

10:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
Teenage girl kidnapped in front of father in Jhelum
JHELUM – A teenage girl was kidnapped by unknown suspects in front of her father on a busy road of Jhelum in broad daylight earlier this week. 

The 16-year-old, who is a student of tenth class, was on her way to home along with his father when suspects reportedly intercepted them near Manid more and took her with them forcefully on their black-colour double-cabin vehicle. 

A video circulating on the social media shows the victim’s father trying to stop the vehicle when he was pushed away by the drive of the vehicle with registration number RG 44. 

The helpless man can be seen lying on a roadside while no passerby came forward to foil the kidnapping bid. 

Social media users widely condemned the incident, demanding authorities to take action against the suspects. 

