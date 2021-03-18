Teenage girl kidnapped in front of father in Jhelum
Share
JHELUM – A teenage girl was kidnapped by unknown suspects in front of her father on a busy road of Jhelum in broad daylight earlier this week.
The 16-year-old, who is a student of tenth class, was on her way to home along with his father when suspects reportedly intercepted them near Manid more and took her with them forcefully on their black-colour double-cabin vehicle.
A video circulating on the social media shows the victim’s father trying to stop the vehicle when he was pushed away by the drive of the vehicle with registration number RG 44.
The helpless man can be seen lying on a roadside while no passerby came forward to foil the kidnapping bid.
Social media users widely condemned the incident, demanding authorities to take action against the suspects.
- TCL collaborates with Daraz for Pakistan Day Sale 202111:04 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Teenage girl kidnapped in front of father in Jhelum10:33 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- The Galaxy A32, A52 and A72 make innovation accessible to all09:54 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Karachi designer, sons hurt badly in knife attack over PAF Falcon ...09:34 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- PDM to announce new date for long march after PPP‘s decision on ...09:02 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Sunita Marshall and Hassan Ahmad disclose their children's religion07:05 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- ICC features Babar Azam as 'Flash' in 'Justice League'06:44 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
- Watch Swara Bhaskar dancing to #PawriHoriHai song with friends04:58 PM | 18 Mar, 2021
-
- Celebs who are against selfies09:32 PM | 17 Mar, 2021
- 10 celebrities who are left-handed05:11 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
- Pakistan up three places to 105th spot in EIU's 2020 Democracy Index11:13 AM | 7 Feb, 2021