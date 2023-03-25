Pakistan’s military delegation attended SCO moot in India

ISLAMABAD – A delegation of Pakistani armed forces attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting held in New Delhi earlier this week, the Foreign Office has confirmed.

MoFA spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said a delegation from the joint staff headquarters physically attended the 16th meeting of the expert working group under the council of ministers of defence of SCO member states.

Pakistani officials attended the event despite the Modi-led government’s nefarious agenda as the neighbouring country blocked Pakistan’s participation in the organization’s meeting by misusing SCO authority.

The rare interaction between archrival nations also increased the possibility of the Pakistani defence minister visiting New Delhi for the SCO moot scheduled in April and May, however, no decision had been made on the invitations as of now.

The FO spokesperson maintained that Islamabad is an active member of the multinational organization and will continue to engage with the body. Lamenting New Delhi’s irresponsible behavior, she expressed concerns with the SCO, saying our point has been well registered with the entire organisation.

Despite the limited interaction, the development garnered attention as it was the first SCO meeting in India where Islamabad attended the huddle in person amid heightened tensions.

Indian is also to host a summit meeting in June, and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be invited for the huddle.