Lahore protesters choke roads, burn bills against overbilling in electricity bills

LAHORE – Overbilling has enraged residents of the Punjab capital as a large number of protesters choked city roads.

The distressed agitators blocked several roads for all kinds of traffic and burnt tyres while a large number of vehicles remained stranded in the city.

The protesters who took the streets chanted anti-government slogans and expressed resolve not to pay the bills until the immediate withdrawal of the Fuel Price Adjustment besides other taxes and issuance of new bills to them by the power distribution companies.

لاھور بجلی کے بلوں میں ہزاروں روپے اضافہ قوم کا احتجاج میڈیا نے ایک خبر نہیں چلائی ورنہ تین مہینے پہلے غریبوں کے مونہہ سے مائک پیچھے نہیں کرتے تھے تاکہ کچھ عمران خان خلافِ بات کریں آج سارے بے ضمیر ہوگئے ہیں یا بیغیرت ۔#امپورٹڈ_حکومت_نامنظور pic.twitter.com/w7fcA4k8al — Zahid Ullah (@ZahidUl40763384) August 23, 2022

Some leaders of the former ruling PTI also joined some of the protests and criticised the Sharif led government for imposing huge taxes on the masses, who are facing unprecedented inflation.

Some protesters also staged demonstrations outside the offices of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (Lesco) and demanded the government withdraw the Fuel Price Adjustment and other taxes.

Charged citizens also warned the ruling alliance to withdraw the taxes or get ready to face more protests.

Many of the farmers, shopkeepers, traders, and laborers also held a protest in other parts of the province by carrying placards and electricity bills.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced scarping of fixed tax imposed on traders in the budget and waived fuel adjustment charges (FCA) on electricity bills for millions of consumers.