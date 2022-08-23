PM Shehbaz waives off fuel charge adjustment in a relief measure for 17mn power consumers

ISLAMABAD – In a quick relief measure for 17.1 million power consumers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced waiving fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills.

The premier announced the relief while addressing the nation during his maiden visit to Qatar.

PM Sharif said the waiving off of fuel cost adjustment, which is a major chunk of utility bills, would benefit millions of consumers while assuring relief for the remaining 13 million consumers in near future.

حکومت کا عوام کیلیے بڑا ریلیف



وزیراعظم شہبازشریف نے فیول ایڈجسٹمنٹ کی مد میں عائد فکسڈ ٹیکس ختم کردیا.1کروڑ 70لاکھ صارفین اس سہولت سے فائدہ اٹھائیں گے pic.twitter.com/yKAUcoKhYl — PML(N) (@pmln_org) August 23, 2022

The exemption will also apply to tube-well users, PM said, while mentioning that small traders faced difficulties due to fixed tax, therefore, the government waived it.

He reiterated his resolve to stand with the common man, adding that the government is trying to improve the situation of distressed people.