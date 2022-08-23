PM Shehbaz waives off fuel charge adjustment in a relief measure for 17mn power consumers
Web Desk
09:34 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
PM Shehbaz waives off fuel charge adjustment in a relief measure for 17mn power consumers
Source: social media
Share

ISLAMABAD – In a quick relief measure for 17.1 million power consumers, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced waiving fuel adjustment charges in electricity bills.

The premier announced the relief while addressing the nation during his maiden visit to Qatar.

PM Sharif said the waiving off of fuel cost adjustment, which is a major chunk of utility bills, would benefit millions of consumers while assuring relief for the remaining 13 million consumers in near future.

The exemption will also apply to tube-well users, PM said, while mentioning that small traders faced difficulties due to fixed tax, therefore, the government waived it.

He reiterated his resolve to stand with the common man, adding that the government is trying to improve the situation of distressed people.

PM Shehbaz orders suspension of fixed sales tax ... 09:48 PM | 20 Aug, 2022

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed to suspend fixed sales tax collection through the ...

More From This Category
Pakistan to get $1.17bn loan tranche within a ...
08:57 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
India sacks three air force officers for firing ...
07:48 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
UN chief stresses impartial legal process as ...
07:21 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
In tit-for-tat, KP govt to file sedition cases ...
06:46 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
ONE Homes launch London campaign to celebrate ...
05:59 PM | 23 Aug, 2022
Defiant journalist Jameel Farooqui handed over to ...
05:19 PM | 23 Aug, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mariam Ansari shares dreamy pictures from her Thailand vacation
10:16 PM | 23 Aug, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr