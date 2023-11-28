First EV bike introduced in Pakistan by Atlas Honda

One of the biggest motorbike manufacturers in Pakistan, Atlas Honda, has launched the "BENLY e," the company's first electric motorcycle.

However, the business did not say when the bike will be available for purchase in Pakistan.

The unveiling took place at a ceremony hosted at Atlas Honda's Sheikhupura Factory to honour Atlas Honda's 60th year of operations in Pakistan, the firm stated on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Noriaki Abe, Chief Officer of Motorcycle and Power Products at Atlas Honda, announced that in order to provide society and consumers with the best that Honda has to offer, new products would be introduced based on market input and Honda BENLY e will be made available for test marketing.

"Many people in Pakistan now consider Honda products to be an essential element of their everyday lives," stated Abe. The joint venture between Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company has led the way in the production of motorcycles and auto components since 1963.

Speaking on the occasion, Honda Motor Company Executive Vice President and COO Shinji Aoyama stated that "Honda Motor was well positioned for the future" and that "the mobility industry is going through a rapid transformation."

Atlas Honda's President and CEO, Saqib H. Shirazi, announced that the company has increased the number of products it offers and achieved up to 95% localization.

It is worth mentioning here that the first quarter net profit for Honda Atlas Limited's fiscal year 2023–24 increased by 152%.