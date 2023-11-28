First EV bike introduced in Pakistan by Atlas Honda

One of the biggest motorbike manufacturers in Pakistan, Atlas Honda, has launched the "BENLY e," the company's first electric motorcycle.
However, the business did not say when the bike will be available for purchase in Pakistan.
The unveiling took place at a ceremony hosted at Atlas Honda's Sheikhupura Factory to honour Atlas Honda's 60th year of operations in Pakistan, the firm stated on Tuesday.
On this occasion, Noriaki Abe, Chief Officer of Motorcycle and Power Products at Atlas Honda, announced that in order to provide society and consumers with the best that Honda has to offer, new products would be introduced based on market input and Honda BENLY e will be made available for test marketing.
"Many people in Pakistan now consider Honda products to be an essential element of their everyday lives," stated Abe. The joint venture between Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company has led the way in the production of motorcycles and auto components since 1963.
Speaking on the occasion, Honda Motor Company Executive Vice President and COO Shinji Aoyama stated that "Honda Motor was well positioned for the future" and that "the mobility industry is going through a rapid transformation."
Atlas Honda's President and CEO, Saqib H. Shirazi, announced that the company has increased the number of products it offers and achieved up to 95% localization.
It is worth mentioning here that the first quarter net profit for Honda Atlas Limited's fiscal year 2023–24 increased by 152%.
Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.
On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.
Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.
UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|285.1
|288.15
|Euro
|EUR
|312
|315
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|78
|78.75
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76.25
|77
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186
|187.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|759
|767
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|210
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.93
|40.33
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.88
|42.28
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.24
|36.59
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.55
|1.63
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.44
|175.44
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|741.26
|749.26
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210
|212
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.93
|27.23
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.37
|325.87
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.
On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.
Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Karachi
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Quetta
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Attock
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Multan
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,600
|PKR 2,600
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.