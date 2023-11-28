Search

Business

First EV bike introduced in Pakistan by Atlas Honda

Web Desk
11:21 PM | 28 Nov, 2023
First EV bike introduced in Pakistan by Atlas Honda
Source: Honda

One of the biggest motorbike manufacturers in Pakistan, Atlas Honda, has launched the "BENLY e," the company's first electric motorcycle. 

However, the business did not say when the bike will be available for purchase in Pakistan.

The unveiling took place at a ceremony hosted at Atlas Honda's Sheikhupura Factory to honour Atlas Honda's 60th year of operations in Pakistan, the firm stated on Tuesday.

On this occasion, Noriaki Abe, Chief Officer of Motorcycle and Power Products at Atlas Honda, announced that in order to provide society and consumers with the best that Honda has to offer, new products would be introduced based on market input and Honda BENLY e will be made available for test marketing.

"Many people in Pakistan now consider Honda products to be an essential element of their everyday lives," stated Abe. The joint venture between Atlas Group and Honda Motor Company has led the way in the production of motorcycles and auto components since 1963.

Speaking on the occasion, Honda Motor Company Executive Vice President and COO Shinji Aoyama stated that "Honda Motor was well positioned for the future" and that "the mobility industry is going through a rapid transformation."

Atlas Honda's President and CEO, Saqib H. Shirazi, announced that the company has increased the number of products it offers and achieved up to 95% localization.

It is worth mentioning here that the first quarter net profit for Honda Atlas Limited's fiscal year 2023–24 increased by 152%.

Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Business

02:55 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

Gold maintains upside traction in Pakistan

12:32 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

What could be the latest petrol price in Pakistan from December 1?

11:05 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Pakistan rupee posts marginal gains against US dollar in interbank ...

03:09 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Gold price increases by Rs1,100 per tola in Pakistan

01:49 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Honda Pridor latest price in Pakistan November 2023 update

01:19 PM | 27 Nov, 2023

Tax reforms on agenda as IMF technical experts’ delegation arrives ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:44 PM | 28 Nov, 2023

All Pakistan Music Conference to hold monthly event at Alhamra on Friday 

Horoscope

08:43 AM | 28 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 28th November 2023

Forex

Rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound and other currencies; Check forex rates here

Pakistani rupee continue to witness further losses against US dollar in the open market on despite positive economic indicators and massive surge in Stock Market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Tuesday, the dollar was being quoted at 285.1 for selling and 288.15 for buying purposes for customers.

Euro price moves down by Rs2 to 312 for buying and 315 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling after increase.

UAE Dirham AED stands at 78 whereas the Saudi Riyal also witnessed fall and new price stands at 76.25.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 28 November 2022

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 285.1 288.15
Euro EUR 312 315
UK Pound Sterling GBP 358.5 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 76.25 77
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 759 767
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 210
China Yuan CNY 39.93 40.33
Danish Krone DKK 41.88 42.28
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.24 36.59
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.55 1.63
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.44 175.44
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 741.26 749.26
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 210 212
Swedish Korona SEK 26.93 27.23
Swiss Franc CHF 323.37 325.87
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold price in Pakistan moves up amid positive global cues; Check today gold price here

KARACHI – Gold continues to move upward in local market amid surge in international rates.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 28 November 2023

On Tuesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold saw increase of Rs943 to reach Rs186,557.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $12 to settle at $2,015 per ounce.

Last week, per tola gold price increased by Rs800 per tola, and it hovers around two month high.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,600

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: