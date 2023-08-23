PTA reduces registration fee for iPhones

ISLAMABAD - Following the Federal Board of Revenue's announcement, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has lowered the registration fees for older Apple iPhone devices.

The PTA announced a decrease in the registration costs for two categories, including those based on passports and CNICs.

The cost to register an iPhone 8 with a passport has been updated to Rs38,922, while the cost to register the same model with a CNIC has increased to Rs48,314. In a similar vein, the registration charge for the iPhone 8 Plus has been raised to Rs. 40,951 with a passport and to Rs. 50,546 with a CNIC.

These changes in registration costs are the consequence of a number of modifications made in accordance to the FBR's most recent amendments, which will eventually impact how iPhone users register their devices in Pakistan.