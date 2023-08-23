Search

Saba Qamar set to appear on comedy show "Mazaq Raat"

Maheen Khawaja 05:32 PM | 23 Aug, 2023
Saba Qamar set to appear on comedy show "Mazaq Raat"
Saba Qamar, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to captivate audiences with her undeniable charm and exceptional talent.

With her versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters, she has established herself as one of the most sought-after performers in Pakistan. 

In her recent post on Instagram, she playfully offered a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of "Mazaq Raat," where she joins host Imran Ashraf. The actress exuded elegance, donning a simple white saree complemented by her hair styled in her signature sleek back bun.

"A day spent well at Mazaq Raat with my fav @imranashrafawan and team. I wish you all the luck, positivity and love. Keep shining! ????"she captioned the reel.

Here's what fans had to say:

On the work front, she is currently seen in Tumharay Husn Ke Naam with Imran Abbas.

