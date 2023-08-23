Saba Qamar set to appear on comedy show "Mazaq Raat"

Saba Qamar, a prominent actress in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continues to captivate audiences with her undeniable charm and exceptional talent.
With her versatility and ability to portray a wide range of characters, she has established herself as one of the most sought-after performers in Pakistan.
In her recent post on Instagram, she playfully offered a sneak peek into the upcoming episode of "Mazaq Raat," where she joins host Imran Ashraf. The actress exuded elegance, donning a simple white saree complemented by her hair styled in her signature sleek back bun.
"A day spent well at Mazaq Raat with my fav @imranashrafawan and team. I wish you all the luck, positivity and love. Keep shining! ????"she captioned the reel.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???????????????? ???????????????????? (@sabaqamarzaman)
Here's what fans had to say:
On the work front, she is currently seen in Tumharay Husn Ke Naam with Imran Abbas.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 23, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|310.9
|314.05
|Euro
|EUR
|334
|337.3
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|392.1
|396
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|84.7
|85.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|83.2
|84
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|789.18
|797.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.01
|41.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.36
|43.76
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.85
|38.2
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.18
|2.27
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|962.78
|971.78
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.22
|175.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.61
|27.91
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|770.69
|778.69
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|79.62
|80.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|337.19
|339.69
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.19
|8.34
KARACHI - Despite the increase in gold prices in the international market, decrease in prices was recorded at the local level.
The price of per tola gold decreased by Rs1,900 to close at Rs232,600 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs1,629 to settle at Rs199,417, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.
In the international market, the price of the precious commodity increased by $3 to settle at $1,904 per ounce.
Meanwhile, the price of silver remained constant at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/22-Aug-2023/gold-price-sees-a-massive-jump-by-rs4-600-per-tola-in-pakistan
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.