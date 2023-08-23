First-ever Pakistani Netflix original features Fawad, Mahira, Sanam, and Ahad in lead roles

For the first time in history, Pakistan is set to debut its very own original series on Netflix. According to Variety, the upcoming show titled "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is set to feature an impressive cast including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, and Ahad Raza Mir in pivotal roles. This groundbreaking production will mark Netflix's first foray into Pakistani-themed content, and with its star-studded ensemble, it's poised to captivate global audiences.

Derived from the acclaimed 2013 Urdu novel by Farhat Ishtiaq, the same name as the series, "Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" follows the compelling journey of Sikandar, an exceptionally talented law student at Harvard whose life takes an unexpected turn, leading him to erect emotional barriers between himself and others. While in Italy, he encounters Liza, a gifted artist brimming with vitality but burdened by a turbulent past. Their serendipitous meeting intertwines their fates in a profound tale of human connection.

The cast reads like a who's who of Pakistani entertainment, with the charismatic Fawad Khan and Pakistani sweetheart Mahira Khan reuniting after their record-breaking success in "The Legend of Maula Jatt," Pakistan's highest-grossing film to date. Sanam Saeed, who previously shared the screen with Fawad in "Zindagi Gulzar Hai" and the upcoming series "Barzakh," joins the ensemble alongside Ahad Raza Mir, known for his notable appearances in Netflix's "Resident Evil" and the BBC's "World on Fire" Season 2.

The ensemble is further elevated by the inclusion of Hamza Ali Abbasi, remembered for his portrayal of the primary antagonist, Noori Nath, in "The Legend of Maula Jatt." They are joined by Bilal Ashraf, Maya Ali, Iqra Aziz, Hania Aamir, Khushaal Khan, Nadia Jamil, Omair Rana, and Samina Ahmed. This constellation of talent promises performances that will deeply resonate with audiences.

"Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo" is spearheaded by Momina Duraid Films, with Momina Duraid at the helm. The production company's past works, including "Bin Roye," "Chand Tara," and "Fairytale," showcase her skill in crafting narratives that evoke both emotion and authenticity. The show has received the green light from Netflix's Middle East and North Africa team, underscoring the streaming giant's commitment to diverse storytelling from the region.

With shooting locations spanning Italy, the UK, and Pakistan, the production promises visually stunning landscapes and a culturally rich backdrop for the upcoming drama. Although the exact streaming release date remains undisclosed, excitement is steadily mounting.

Farhat Ishtiaq's literary brilliance has previously been adapted for the screen, with hit serials like "Humsafar," "Mere Humdum Mere Dost," "Matae Jaan Hai Tu," "Diyar-e-Dil," "Bin Roye," and "Yaqeen Ka Safar" successfully brought to life on Pakistani television.

Additionally, Netflix's upcoming series "Heeramandi," envisioned by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, is poised to immerse viewers in the tapestry of pre-independence India set in Lahore's Heeramandi region, now within Pakistan's borders.