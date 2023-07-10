Search

Maheen Khawaja 06:45 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Mahira Khan looks regal in latest fashion film
Pakistan's reigning superstar Mahira Khan continues to captivate audiences with her magnetic presence on both the small and big screens. Loved by millions, she has now taken the fashion world by storm as the latest face of Rano's Heirloom bridal campaign.

Mahira's portrayal of the desi Pakistani bride is nothing short of perfection, leaving everyone in awe.

In the campaign, Khan radiates elegance, adorned in a stunning dull gold and ivory ensemble that beautifully complements her fresh makeup and traditional jewellery. Alongside her, fellow models lend their talents to create the ambience of a traditional wedding. Witness the ethereal beauty of Mahira Khan in the mesmerizing visuals of Rano's Heirloom bridal campaign.

With her impeccable style and grace, she not only shines as a stunning muse but also serves as a fashion inspiration for brides-to-be. From past to present, she flawlessly embodies the essence of the desi Pakistani bride, setting a new standard for bridal fashion.

"There have been very few times when I have said yes to a project within minutes of hearing the concept. When Jahnoor called and told me her vision.. and that her Ama ( Rano) wanted me for it.. I knew I had to be a part of it. The old school nostalgia of Jeevay banrha.. the gorgeous pieces.. the concept of Kal, aaj aur Kal. ✨ @ranosheirloomsofficial ????

Once on set, felt like we were all one big family.. creating moments together on camera and otherwise. Thank you to everyone involved... you guys have done a wonderful job. MashAllah."

Here's how her fans and admirers reacted:

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in The Legend of Maula Jatt and will next be seen in Neelofar.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

