Tamannaah Bhatia sets the stage on fire with viral hook step of 'Kaavaalaa'

Tamannaah Bhatia's electrifying dance number "Kaavaalaa" from the upcoming film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, has taken the internet by storm.
Known for her exceptional dance skills, Bhatia has established herself as one of the finest dancers in the South Indian film industry. Her ability to synchronize effortlessly with any dance partner is a testament to her talent.
With notable dance numbers like "Jokae" in the blockbuster film KGF, "Swing Zara," "Kodthe," and "Bachelor Babu," this marks her fifth special dance appearance, showcasing her versatility and command over various dance styles.
The infectious hook step has become a sensation, capturing the attention of fans worldwide. In a recent Instagram post, the actress couldn't resist showcasing her own moves, sharing a captivating reel of her performing the hook step.
In the video, she flawlessly executes the dance moves with impeccable expressions, accompanied by two talented background dancers. Encouraging others to join in the trend, she invites everyone to groove along. The video has quickly gone viral, leaving fans in awe of her sensational performance.
Ever since the release of the first single, on July 6, the song has become an instant hit. Tamannaah once again captivates audiences with her mesmerizing looks, dynamic dance moves, and expressive performance.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
