Syra Yousuf spills her fitness secrets

Lollywood diva Syra Yousaf’s stunning looks and rebellious nature work like a magnet as the 34-year-old star make her admirers turn heads with her every move.
The Mera Naseeb actress is one of the most talented and versatile actresses in our showbiz industry. The former VJ and model has garnered a lot of appreciation and love for her amazing skills.
Her recent film, Babylicious, was released to great acclaim during Eid ul Adha, garnering praise from fans and critics alike.
In a recent appearance on Momin Saqib's show, Had Kardi, Yousuf unveiled her secrets to maintaining her fitness and youthful appearance. Emphasizing the importance of a healthy lifestyle, she highlighted how it can effectively delay the ageing process.
Syra shared, "Allah has been very kind to me, and I believe that my youthful appearance is a result of leading a healthy lifestyle. I consciously reduce my sugar intake and avoid factors that contribute to premature ageing.
I prefer jaggery over white sugar and consume nutritious foods that positively impact my body and skin. Sufficient sleep and following a comprehensive nighttime routine, including moisturizing, are crucial. I opt for natural moisturizers like coconut oil. Additionally, maintaining positive thoughts and engaging in regular exercise contributes to a more youthful appearance."
Yousaf is known for playing the lead role in a number of television series, such as Mera Naseeb, Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh, Tanhaiyan Naye Silsilay, Darmiyaan, Ru Baru, and many others.
She has also been praised for her performance in the popular drama serial Sinf e Aahan.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
