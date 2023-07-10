Search

Haroon Shahid gets candid about the dark side of music industry

Noor Fatima 08:24 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Source: Haroon Shahid (Instagram)

Pakistani singer turned actor Haroon Shahid shared his take on the dark side of music and entertainment industry. As for himself, the Baliye singer has been lucky enough to ventured into Lollywood with Shoaib Mansoor's Verna and decided to pursue acting as well. The singer-actor's stardom has helped him escape the loop of exploitation so far.

In a guest appearance on The Alien Podcast, the Do Bol star opined that despite having revered names such as Atif Aslam, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Asim Azhar, Aima Baig, and the latest sensation Kaifi Khalil, the music fraternity doesn't seem to prosper as it should.

The Aakhir Kabh Takk actor also shared that he knows many artists who earned millions from their shows, but exploit smaller musicians. 

Shahid added that many artists and production houses aren't willing to pay even a meager amount to emerging artists despite securing millions in their banks.

"There are no standards about how much a musician should be paid which worsens the situation of exploitation by big stars," the singer remarked.

On the work front, Shahid has worked in a number of drama serials including Aakhir Kab Tak, Amanat, Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay, Tasveer, Fasiq, Yeh Na Thi Hamari Qismat, Inaam e Mohabbat, The Ultimate Muqabla, Milan, Tinkay Ka Sahara, and Nikah.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

