Meera asks fans to pray for her ailing brother's health

Meera, a prominent actress in the Pakistani film industry, has revealed that she has found her partner and that her fans can expect the news of her marriage soon.

One of Lollywood's versatile and talented actors Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera, has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time.

She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her brother, Syed Hussain Abbas, in a hospital, sparking concern among her followers.

The picture depicted her brother in critical condition, receiving medical care. Meera expressed her deep concern, stating, "My brother is not well. He is in the hospital right now. He has always been a good son. A very kind-hearted person and gentleman. Always very helpful to people around him. He is also a healthcare professional and financial advisor. My honest brother who never lied to anyone Kindly pray for his early recovery. So that he can resume his social services as soon as possible. #Syed Hussain Abbas"

Expressing her gratitude, Meera thanked Dr Rehmat and his staff for their attentive care and valuable counselling during her brother's hospital stay.