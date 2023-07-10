Meera asks fans to pray for her ailing brother's health

Meera, a prominent actress in the Pakistani film industry, has revealed that she has found her partner and that her fans can expect the news of her marriage soon.
One of Lollywood's versatile and talented actors Irtiza Rubab, popularly known as Meera, has been a part of the showbiz industry for a long time.
She shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her brother, Syed Hussain Abbas, in a hospital, sparking concern among her followers.
The picture depicted her brother in critical condition, receiving medical care. Meera expressed her deep concern, stating, "My brother is not well. He is in the hospital right now. He has always been a good son. A very kind-hearted person and gentleman. Always very helpful to people around him. He is also a healthcare professional and financial advisor. My honest brother who never lied to anyone Kindly pray for his early recovery. So that he can resume his social services as soon as possible. #Syed Hussain Abbas"
Expressing her gratitude, Meera thanked Dr Rehmat and his staff for their attentive care and valuable counselling during her brother's hospital stay.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
