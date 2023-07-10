Search

Reel life to real life: Turkish co-stars announce wedding on Instagram

Noor Fatima 08:58 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Source: Buse Arsslan (Instagram)

Two actors, famous for their impeccable acting in Turkish period drama, Kuruluş: Osman, have made their dreams come true! The couple's journey from reel life to real life served as a fairytale for many of their fans and followers.

The newlyweds, Çağrı Şensoy and Buse Arslan, had previously announced their engagement and tied the knot recently.

Taking to Instagram, Arslan shared pictures from the couple's dreamy wedding. The chemistry between the Kuruluş: Osman co-stars was evident even off-screen.

For the unversed, Arslan essayed Aygül Hatun in Kuruluş: Osman while Çağrı Şensoy was seen as Cerkutay.

"Yes Yes Yes ! Another happiest day has been added to our happiest days," Arslan wrote on Instagram.

"Glad we chose each other," she added.

The duo received congratulatory messages from their industry peers and social media users.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

