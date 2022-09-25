Pakistani actress Mareeha Safdar's Turkish husband shares her wedding pictures

Model turned-actress Mareeha Safdar is quite open about her reel life but her real life is a mystery for many.

The Tamasha participant's wedding pictures, shared by her Turkish husband Ulaş Gökçek, a pilates instructor by profession, spread like a wildfire on the internet.

The 23-years-old diva is ruling the hearts of hundreds of thousands of fans. The Kaisi Aurat Hoon Main actress is one of the finalists of Tamasha, a reality television show. Safdar's success skyrocketed after her appearance on the show followed by her viral wedding pictures.

For her dreamy wedding, Safdar wore a breathtaking grey coloured sleeveless dress with heavy embroidery, her hair in a bun with a maang tika (forehead jewellery worn by South Asian women usually on their wedding), subtle jewellery and minimalistic makeup to accentuate the beauty of her dress. For the after party, Safdar wore an all-white bodycon dress with a heart-shaped neckline and statement earrings.

For the unversed, Safdar completed her acting school in London and entered the modeling industry. She also appeared in Mazaqraat. The model cum actress is currently riding high on the success of her participation in Tamasha with many of the show's loyal fans rooting for her to win.