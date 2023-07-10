Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali stuns fans with chic look

Gülsim Ali, the talented actress who brought Aslıhan Hatun to life in the beloved Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with her extraordinary portrayal. With her immense talent and captivating on-screen presence, Gülsim Ali has amassed a massive fan base.
Recently, she took to social media to share a breathtaking picture that has sent the internet into a frenzy. In the mesmerizing photo, Gülsim Ali graces the frame wearing an enchanting lacy white dress, accentuated by delicate thin black straps.
With her signature style, she effortlessly kept things simple, opting for a clean and fresh makeup look. Her well-defined eyes and soft-coloured lipstick added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. Embracing minimalistic jewellery, she exuded a chic and timeless aura that perfectly complemented her ensemble.
View this post on Instagram
Her devoted fan base filled the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on the first working day of the week.
During the early hours of trading on Monday, the local currency suffered a slight decline against the greenback, moving down by 0.05 percent. PKR was being traded at 278.05, with a loss of Rs0.15.
Last week, the embattled rupee registered considerable gain against US dollar in light of a Stand-By Arrangement (SBA) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Pakistani rupee settled at 277.9 in the interbank while in the open market, it hovered between 279 and 282.
https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Jul-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-july-10-2023
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 10, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.4
|283.15
|Euro
|EUR
|304
|307
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.5
|77.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.4
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|195
|198
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|736.73
|744.73
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|213
|216
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.36
|38.76
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.56
|40.96
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.53
|36.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.38
|3.49
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|901.27
|910.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.42
|60.02
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.36
|172.36
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.08
|26.38
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|719.48
|727.48
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.38
|77.08
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|205
|207
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.52
|25.82
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.92
|311.42
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.95
|8.1
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.