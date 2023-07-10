Search

Ertugrul star Gulsim Ali stuns fans with chic look

Web Desk 07:45 PM | 10 Jul, 2023
Source: Instagram

Gülsim Ali, the talented actress who brought Aslıhan Hatun to life in the beloved Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has captured the hearts of fans worldwide with her extraordinary portrayal. With her immense talent and captivating on-screen presence, Gülsim Ali has amassed a massive fan base.

Recently, she took to social media to share a breathtaking picture that has sent the internet into a frenzy. In the mesmerizing photo, Gülsim Ali graces the frame wearing an enchanting lacy white dress, accentuated by delicate thin black straps. 

With her signature style, she effortlessly kept things simple, opting for a clean and fresh makeup look. Her well-defined eyes and soft-coloured lipstick added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. Embracing minimalistic jewellery, she exuded a chic and timeless aura that perfectly complemented her ensemble.

Her devoted fan base filled the comments section with compliments and heart emojis.

Ertugul star Gulsim Ali bags best actress award

