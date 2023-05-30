Ertugul star Gulsim Ali bags best actress award

Gülsim Ali, widely known as Aslıhan Hatun from the popular Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has captivated the audience with her remarkable portrayal, earning herself a massive fan base.
Recently, she took to social media to share a stunning picture that has set the internet abuzz. In the photo, Gülsim Ali can be seen donning a black figure-hugging dress with a striking red rose adorning the centre of the sweetheart neckline.
Accompanying the captivating image, Gülsim Ali expressed her immense joy and gratitude as she proudly announced receipt of the prestigious Best Female Player Award at the Lider Marka Ödülleri. With a heartfelt caption, she conveyed her appreciation to her family, supporters and team for their unwavering support throughout her journey. Her message resonated with love and gratitude, symbolized by a white heart emoji and a red rose.
The accolade bestowed upon Gülsim Ali not only recognizes her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft but also acknowledges the significant impact she has made in the entertainment industry.
"It is a great pleasure and honour for me to be awarded the Best Actress Award at the @lidermarkaodulleri yesterday. Thanks to all my family, lovers and my team. Together to many ????????" captioned the 28-year-old.
Her devoted fan base eagerly joined in celebrating her well-deserved recognition and filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis.
ISLAMABAD – Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar as the market is looking for direction amid Pakistan’s ongoing negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Amid the economic uncertainty, the local currency remained unchanged against the greenback, moving up 0.01 percent during the opening hours of trading. Before noon, PKR was hovering at 285.40 in the interbank.
In contrast to the inter-bank, the dollar continued its upward trajectory in the open market and is reportedly available at Rs315, as the gap between the official rate and open market rate is Rs30 per dollar.
As the money market is waiting for a positive development from the economic front, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Chief to Pakistan said they continued engagement with Islamabad focusing on the restoration of foreign exchange proper market functioning, with special on the upcoming budget.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 232,700 on Tuesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs199,510.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Karachi
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Islamabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Peshawar
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Quetta
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sialkot
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Attock
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujranwala
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Jehlum
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Multan
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Gujrat
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nawabshah
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Chakwal
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Hyderabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Nowshehra
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Sargodha
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Faisalabad
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
|Mirpur
|PKR 232,700
|PKR 2,500
