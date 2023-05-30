Ertugul star Gulsim Ali bags best actress award

Gülsim Ali, widely known as Aslıhan Hatun from the popular Turkish historical series Dirilis: Ertugrul, has captivated the audience with her remarkable portrayal, earning herself a massive fan base.

Recently, she took to social media to share a stunning picture that has set the internet abuzz. In the photo, Gülsim Ali can be seen donning a black figure-hugging dress with a striking red rose adorning the centre of the sweetheart neckline.

Accompanying the captivating image, Gülsim Ali expressed her immense joy and gratitude as she proudly announced receipt of the prestigious Best Female Player Award at the Lider Marka Ödülleri. With a heartfelt caption, she conveyed her appreciation to her family, supporters and team for their unwavering support throughout her journey. Her message resonated with love and gratitude, symbolized by a white heart emoji and a red rose.

The accolade bestowed upon Gülsim Ali not only recognizes her exceptional talent and dedication to her craft but also acknowledges the significant impact she has made in the entertainment industry.

"It is a great pleasure and honour for me to be awarded the Best Actress Award at the @lidermarkaodulleri yesterday. Thanks to all my family, lovers and my team. Together to many ????????" captioned the 28-year-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gülsim Ali (@gyulsim)

Her devoted fan base eagerly joined in celebrating her well-deserved recognition and filled the comments section with congratulatory messages and heart emojis.