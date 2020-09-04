Dilip Kumar is unaware of brothers’ deaths from Coronavirus

05:08 PM | 4 Sep, 2020
Dilip Kumar is unaware of brothers’ deaths from Coronavirus
Share

Last month, two of Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar’s brothers lost their lives because of  Covid-19.  According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kumar is unaware of their passing.

Recently, Kumar's wife Saira Banu shared  that the family doesn't want to the news to reach Kumar. 

“To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him,” she said in an Interview.

She also added that the news of Amitabh Bachchan contracting the virus was also kept hidden from Kumar, “We didn’t even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he’s very fond of Amitab.”

“It is so terrible to lose both of them, almost together. We also lost a friend a few days back, again due to Covid-19; she was just 51 and full of life. Covid-19 is definitely some punishment being meted out by God. Never witnessed such a catastrophe before. The world over has erred and is paying a price. Let us now pray to God to forgive us,” Banu revealed.

On August 15, Ehsan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital after they experienced difficulty in breathing and later tested positive for Covid-19. 

Have more to add to the story? Comment below and stay tuned for more! 

More From This Category
The best 3 saree styles from our favourite ...
05:26 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
The 6 best celebrity wedding dresses that will ...
04:24 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Yasir Hussain labels Ertuğrul stars as ...
03:47 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Ahsan Khan and Neelam Munir to work together in ...
02:53 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Kareena Kapoor Khan talks about second pregnancy
02:40 PM | 5 Sep, 2020
Prince Harry and Meghan sign multi-year Netflix ...
05:34 PM | 4 Sep, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
The best 3 saree styles from our favourite celebrities
05:26 PM | 5 Sep, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr