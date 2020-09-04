Dilip Kumar is unaware of brothers’ deaths from Coronavirus

Last month, two of Bollywood veteran Dilip Kumar’s brothers lost their lives because of Covid-19. According to a report by Hindustan Times, Kumar is unaware of their passing.

Recently, Kumar's wife Saira Banu shared that the family doesn't want to the news to reach Kumar.

“To tell you the truth, Dilip saab has not been told that Aslam bhai and Ehsaan bhai are no more. We keep every kind of disturbing news away from him,” she said in an Interview.

She also added that the news of Amitabh Bachchan contracting the virus was also kept hidden from Kumar, “We didn’t even tell him when Amitabh Bachchan contracted COVID-19 and was admitted in Nanavati Hospital; he’s very fond of Amitab.”

“It is so terrible to lose both of them, almost together. We also lost a friend a few days back, again due to Covid-19; she was just 51 and full of life. Covid-19 is definitely some punishment being meted out by God. Never witnessed such a catastrophe before. The world over has erred and is paying a price. Let us now pray to God to forgive us,” Banu revealed.

On August 15, Ehsan and Aslam Khan were admitted to Lilavati Hospital after they experienced difficulty in breathing and later tested positive for Covid-19.

