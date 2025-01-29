Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Saba Qamar falls seriously ill, shares updates with fans

Saba Qamar Falls Seriously Ill Shares Updates With Fans

Pakistani actress Saba Qamar has fallen seriously ill, revealing to her fans on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with a severe case of diarrhea. The versatile actress took to her Instagram story to provide her followers with an update on her health condition and expressed gratitude for their concern.

In her recent post, Saba shared a picture of herself lying on a hospital bed, surrounded by friends and family. In the caption, she wrote, “I know many of you were worried about me, so I want to let you know that I had a severe case of diarrhea, but Alhamdulillah, I am feeling much better now.” She reassured her followers that she is in the recovery phase and receiving excellent care from her team.

Saba Qamar Falls Seriously Ill Shares Updates With Fans

Saba expressed her appreciation for the love and prayers from her fans, stating, “Your love and prayers mean a lot to me, and I promise I will be back very, very soon. Keep me in your prayers.”

Earlier, the actress had posted about taking a brief social media break to focus on her health, writing, “Sometimes in life, you just need to take a step back, remain silent for a while, and give yourself time to listen and recharge.”

In addition, Saba acknowledged the presence of her close friends and colleagues from the showbiz industry, who visited her in the hospital during this challenging time.

Saba Qamar Falls Seriously Ill Shares Updates With Fans

Fans and well-wishers have flooded social media with messages of support for the beloved star, wishing her a speedy recovery.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

