Fire breaks out in Lahore’s Saddar bazaar after cylinder explosion

A powerful cylinder explosion occurred today at a shop located in the Chaman Ice Cream area near Saddar Bazaar in Lahore, sparking a fire in the vicinity. According to Rescue 1122, the explosion took place inside the shop, leading to a blaze that has since been brought under control.

Emergency response teams, including fire engines and rescue vehicles, rushed to the scene following the incident. Firefighters have successfully managed to contain the flames and are working to ensure the situation is fully under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this stage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, and an official statement is expected soon. The quick response from Rescue 1122 has been praised for preventing further damage to the surrounding area.

Local residents have expressed concern over the incident, which has caused widespread panic, but emergency services remain on-site to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue.