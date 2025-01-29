Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Fire breaks out in Lahore’s Saddar bazaar after cylinder explosion

Fire Breaks Out In Lahores Saddar Bazaar After Cylinder Explosion

A powerful cylinder explosion occurred today at a shop located in the Chaman Ice Cream area near Saddar Bazaar in Lahore, sparking a fire in the vicinity. According to Rescue 1122, the explosion took place inside the shop, leading to a blaze that has since been brought under control.

Emergency response teams, including fire engines and rescue vehicles, rushed to the scene following the incident. Firefighters have successfully managed to contain the flames and are working to ensure the situation is fully under control. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported at this stage.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the explosion, and an official statement is expected soon. The quick response from Rescue 1122 has been praised for preventing further damage to the surrounding area.

Local residents have expressed concern over the incident, which has caused widespread panic, but emergency services remain on-site to monitor the situation and provide necessary assistance.

Further details are awaited as investigations continue.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 29 January 2025
Sym. Currency Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 281
EUR Euro 291.25 294
GBP UK Pound Sterling 347.5 351
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.55
AUD Australian Dollar 175.25 177.5
BHD Bahrain Dinar 738.6 746.6
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.1 196.5
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 38.48 38.88
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.14 3.23
JPY Japanese Yen 1.81 1.87
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 63.04 63.64
NZD New Zealand Dollar 156.31 158.31
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.46 24.76
OMR Omani Riyal 723.79 731.79
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.84 76.54
SGD Singapore Dollar 207.25 209.25
SEK Swedish Krona 25.01 25.31
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 8.09 8.24
   

