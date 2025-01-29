Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Lahore man handed death penalty for raping, murdering 7-year-old girl

Lahore Man Handed Death Penalty For Raping Murdering 7 Year Old Girl

LAHORE – The Sessions Court has sentenced a man to death and 21 years of imprisonment after proving his crime of raping and murdering a 7-year-old girl, and then throwing her body into a swimming pool.

The decision was announced by Additional District and Sessions Judge Malik Tanveer Ahmad Awan after hearing arguments from the lawyers. The court handed down the death sentence and 21 years of imprisonment to the convict, Ali Raza.

He was accused of raping the girl, killing her, and dumping her body in a swimming pool. The case was filed by the Manawan police in Lahore in 2022. Police arrested Ali Raza with the help of modern technology, and the prosecution presented witnesses in court, establishing the case against him.

The case was registered on August 28, 2022. The incident occurred in Sharifpura, an area of Lahore’s Manawan police jurisdiction, where a 10-year-old girl went swimming with her brother and younger sister.

Suddenly, the 7-year-old girl went missing. When the brother searched for her, the swimming pool owner claimed she had gone home.

When the parents came home and realised their 7-year-old daughter was missing, they returned to the pool. The owner then told them that the girl had drowned. She was rushed to the hospital, where doctors confirmed her death. The parents then filed an FIR against the murder at the Manawan police station.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

