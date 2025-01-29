Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

US intends to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD – The United States intends to invest billions of dollars in Pakistan, across various sectors, including minerals, real estate, energy, technology and the artificial intelligence.

This was stated by head of US investors’ delegation Gentry Beach, while talking to the media in Islamabad on Wednesday.

He said US President Donald Trump believes in economic diplomacy and that’s why we are visiting Pakistan.

Gentry Beach said initially we are investing in the critical minerals and the real estate sectors. He said we are going to build some of the luxurious properties in Pakistan.

Gentry Beach said we are seeing global opportunities in Pakistan. He said the Trump Administration and the Pakistan Government are very much aligned to each other on the issue of economic development and prosperity.

Earlier, an international investors’ delegation, led by leading investor from the US Gentry Beach, called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The prime minister highlighted Pakistan’s strategic geographical location, a skilled and youthful workforce, and a rapidly expanding consumer market.

He underscored the country’s unique appeal as a global investment destination.

