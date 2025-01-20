Who is the groom as Kubra Khan confirms her marriage next month?

KARACHI – Pakistani celebrity Kubra Khan has confirmed that her wedding will take place in February while details of her groom-to-be are yet to come.

There have been rumors on social media for a while that Kubra Khan and Gohar Rashid are about to get married, but neither of them had officially confirmed or denied these reports.

However, a few days ago, Gohar Rashid shared an ambiguous video on Instagram, which featured several famous showbiz personalities. In the post, the actor used the hashtag ‘Meray Yar Ki Shadi.’

Now, during an event, Kubra Khan was asked about her marriage plans. In reply, she confirmed that she was getting married in February.

Kubra Khan first entered the Pakistani drama industry with the serial Sang-e-Mar Mar in 2016, where she played the character ‘Shireen.’ The drama, set against the backdrop of the northern regions of Pakistan, showcased her British accent, which helped her convincingly portray a Pashtun girl. Working alongside seasoned actors like Naumaan Ijaz, Mikaal Zulfiqar, and Sania Saeed further boosted Kubra Khan’s confidence and established her as a rising star in the industry.