Sindh driving licence fees for cars and motorcycles from January 2025

KARACHI – The Sindh traffic police receive a certain fee to issue the driving licence for for cars and motorcycles in the province.

A person with minimum age of 18 years is eligible to apply for a driving licence, as per the Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

The citizens of Sindh who meet the age requirement are required to secure an online pre-appointment before visiting a driving license branch.

After acquiring a pre-appointment token, applicants appear in person at the designated driving license branch, bringing along their original Computerised National Identity Card.

Following registration, applicants must undergo a fitness examination conducted by a medical officer. It is necessary to obtain a learner’s licence before applying for the permanent one.

The Sindh Traffic Department issues permanent driving licences for both cars and motorcycles with two different validity periods —three years and five years. The fee structure is different for both categories.

The fee for a three-year driving licence remains at Rs1,410 while a five-year licencee is priced at Rs1,860.

Additional fixed fees for various services related to driving licenses include:

Lamination: Rs250

NADRA: Rs65

Medical examination: Rs100

Correction: Rs310

Duplicate licence: Rs360

PSV: Rs500

TCS fees (Karachi): Rs38

TCS fees (Outside Karachi): Rs55