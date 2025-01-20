Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Sindh driving licence fees for cars and motorcycles from January 2025

KARACHI – The Sindh traffic police receive a certain fee to issue the driving licence for for cars and motorcycles in the province.

A person with minimum age of 18 years is eligible to apply for a driving licence, as per the Motor Vehicle Ordinance.

The citizens of Sindh who meet the age requirement are required to secure an online pre-appointment before visiting a driving license branch.

After acquiring a pre-appointment token, applicants appear in person at the designated driving license branch, bringing along their original Computerised National Identity Card.

Following registration, applicants must undergo a fitness examination conducted by a medical officer. It is necessary to obtain a learner’s licence before applying for the permanent one.

The Sindh Traffic Department issues permanent driving licences for both cars and motorcycles with two different validity periods —three years and five years. The fee structure is different for both categories.

The fee for a three-year driving licence remains at Rs1,410 while a five-year licencee is priced at Rs1,860.

Additional fixed fees for various services related to driving licenses include:

Lamination: Rs250

NADRA: Rs65

Medical examination: Rs100

Correction: Rs310

Duplicate licence: Rs360

PSV: Rs500

TCS fees (Karachi): Rs38

TCS fees (Outside Karachi): Rs55

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 20 January 2025
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD US Dollar 279.5 280.2
EUR Euro 288 290.75
GBP UK Pound Sterling 342 345.5
AED U.A.E Dirham 75.85 76.5
SAR Saudi Riyal 74.2 74.75
AUD Australian Dollar 174.25 176
BHD Bahrain Dinar 739.1 747.1
CAD Canadian Dollar 194.6 197
CNY China Yuan 37.59 37.99
DKK Danish Krone 37.97 38.37
HKD Hong Kong Dollar 35.41 35.76
INR Indian Rupee 3.13 3.22
JPY Japanese Yen 1.78 1.84
KWD Kuwaiti Dinar 896.3 905.8
MYR Malaysian Ringgit 61.29 61.89
NZD New Zealand $ 154.23 156.23
NOK Norwegian Krone 24.25 24.55
OMR Omani Riyal 723.4 731.9
QAR Qatari Riyal 75.9 76.6
SGD Singapore Dollar 204.5 206.5
SEK Swedish Krona 24.64 24.94
CHF Swiss Franc 303.71 306.51
THB Thai Baht 7.86 8.01
 

